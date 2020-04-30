‘He died a hero’: Army widow remembers husband’s tragedy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WAVY) — It’s hard to fully explain a love story simply by looking at pictures.

“He always made me laugh no matter what,” said Tarah McLaughlin.

There is no better person to explain her love story then McLaughlin herself.

“The first date we had ever went on Ian told me right there and then he was going to marry and I was going to have his kids,” McLaughlin laughed.

Tarah and Ian married a month later. They enjoyed five years of wedded bliss, which included three beautiful children.

“He was an amazing father,” Tarah said.

The McLaughlin story landed them in Fayetteville, North Carolina, at Fort Bragg.

“He just wanted to serve his country,” Tarah added. “That’s all he wanted to do.”

Ian, 29, was from Newport News and a Menchville High School graduate. Tarah says he found his calling in the Army.

“When he got into the military he started fast tracking through the military,” McLaughlin said.

Ian was quickly promoted to staff sergeant and was preparing for a move across country to Washington state.

“We had orders to go to Fort Lewis, but when he found out about this deployment he said ‘nope. I’m not leaving any of my soldiers. I’m going to go with them.’”

The 82nd Airborne Division left in July 2019 and headed to Afghanistan.

“He only met our son for eight days and then he went on this deployment,” Tarah said.

The deployment was scheduled to last eight months. While Ian was gone, Tarah focused on the three little ones.

“Having Ian the second by myself was really difficult, but after that I was like ‘we will be okay,’” Tarah added.

Ian and Tarah would talk regularly over the next couple months. In early January on a Friday night, he told her the news she was hoping to hear: he’d be home in March.

“He was going out on a mission,” Tarah says Ian told her on the phone. “He called me like every other time. He said his I love you’s and everything was normal.”

Early the next morning, there was a knock on the couple’s door.

“I had looked at the glass windows and I saw the two uniform soldiers,” McLaughlin said. “I knew right away.”

Those uniform soldiers had devastating news. January 11, Ian was killed when his SUV hit a roadside bomb.

“I just remember instantly grabbing my phone and calling Ian,” Tarah added. “It just kept ringing.”

Ian’s body was brought back to Fort Bragg just days later.

“I wanted it to be very private, but I don’t believe that is what Ian deserved,” McLaughlin said. “Ian died a hero and I wanted him to be honored that way.”

The Fayetteville streets were lined with people as Ian came by on the way to the funeral home.

“It’s hands down been the most difficult thing I’ve ever had to go through,” Tarah added. “It doesn’t just stop. I don’t know how to move on from it. It’s not like a broken bone where eventually it is going to heal and everything will be better.”

The wall at the McLaughlin home is a now a tribute to Ian. His picture hangs next to a Purple Heart.

Just below is the folded up American flag given to Tarah at Ian’s funeral. Beside that is a rectangular urn with Ian’s ashes. Tarah hopes the wall will help explain Ian’s true greatness as the children get older.

“The kids are going to school one day and ask how come so and so has a daddy,” Tarah said. “I tell them every day that their daddy is a hero. There are two things Ian loved in this world and that was being a dad and being in the Army.”

Tarah says Ian was such a giving man. She says they always had a house filled with single soldiers during the holidays, because he didn’t want anyone to be alone.

The family has set up a donation page to help care for the three small children.

