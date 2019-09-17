HBCU Week: Norfolk State University

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – University President Dr. Javaune Adams Gaston talks about the important history of Norfolk State as well as the measures NSU is taking every day to continue offer students the ability to excel into the future.

Norfolk State University
700 Park Avenue in Norfolk The 1619 Making of America Conference
September 25 – 27
Visit NSU.edu for more information
