Have you seen this man? Violent sex offender considered a fugitive

Randolph Donta Kelly (Photo provided by the Virginia Dept. of Justice)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Corrections issued a fugitive alert Wednesday for a violent sex offender.

They are searching for 50-year-old Randolph Kelly whose last known address is 1808 Canton Avenue in Norfolk.

He was convicted in 2003 for carnal knowledge of a child.

According to the Virginia Sex Offender Registry, Kelly has been known to use multiple aliases.

If you see Randolph Kelly or know where he may be, call 877-896-5764.

