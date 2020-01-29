Have you seen this man? Violent sex offender considered a fugitive

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Department of Corrections issued a fugitive alert Wednesday for a violent sex offender.
They are searching for 50-year-old Randolph Kelly whose last known address is 1808 Canton Avenue in Norfolk.
He was convicted in 2003 for carnal knowledge of a child.
According to the Virginia Sex Offender Registry, Kelly has been known to use multiple aliases.
If you see Randolph Kelly or know where he may be, call 877-896-5764.
