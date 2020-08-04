Hatteras Island to reopen at 2 p.m., minimal damage from Isaias

HATTERAS, N.C. (WAVY) — After facing minimal impacts from tropical storm Isaias, Dare County officials say Hatteras Island will reopen with unrestricted access at 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Dare County Emergency Management says some sand and water may be in low-lying areas, including Highway 12 south of the Etheridge Bridge, but damage has been relatively small. No ocean overwash was reported on NC 12.

Though officials say delays should be expected and drivers should check road conditions ahead of time at www.drivenc.gov. Surf conditions are still dangerous and ocean swimming is prohibited at this time.

Meanwhile more inland areas of the state were hit hard, including Bertie County, where at least two people are dead after tornadoes touched down early Tuesday morning. Gov. Roy Cooper is expected to hold a press conference to discuss the state’s response at 3 p.m.

Latest Posts: