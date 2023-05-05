VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — No humans were injured, but a hamster has died after a kitchen fire at home just off Shore Drive in Virginia Beach, firefighters say.

The Virginia Beach Fire Department says it happened in a multi-family unit in the 3600 block of Bar Harbor Way, just west of the Lesner Bridge.

VBFD first tweeted at 11:26 a.m. they were working the small kitchen fire, and said it was marked out in an update at 11:37 a.m.

Two adults and their cat and dog have since been displaced. The fire remains under investigation.