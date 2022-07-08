The city’s Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is looking for residents to fill commission vacancies. (Photo Credit: City of Hampton)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion are looking for residents to join two of their commissions.

According to the city’s Facebook page, the Citizen’s Unity Commission and the Citizens’ Engagement, Advisory and Review Commission are looking for Hampton residents to fill these vacancies.

These are two citizen-based commissions that work with the department to make Hampton, “welcoming, supportive and inclusive of all citizens, regardless of race, color, class, religion, age, disability, ethnicity, sexual orientation, or gender identity.”

Residents who are interested can apply by filling out the online form.