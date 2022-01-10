Zion Baptist Church to host COVID vaccine clinic for kids age 5-11 Friday

A dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is prepared at Lurie Children’s hospital, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Zion Baptist Church in Hampton will host a vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 this Friday, Jan. 14.

The clinic will run from 4-6:30 p.m. at the church, 125 W. County Street in Hampton.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in children.

A parent or legal guardian must be present with the child.

Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.

Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.

