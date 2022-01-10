Zion Baptist Church to host COVID vaccine clinic for kids age 5-11 Friday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Zion Baptist Church in Hampton will host a vaccine clinic for children ages 5 to 11 this Friday, Jan. 14.
The clinic will run from 4-6:30 p.m. at the church, 125 W. County Street in Hampton.
The Pfizer vaccine is the only COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in children.
A parent or legal guardian must be present with the child.
To register and schedule an appointment, click here.
Virginians who have not been fully vaccinated, or are eligible for booster doses, can visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (877) 829-4682 to find nearby vaccination clinics.
Those seeking to find or schedule a testing appointment can visit vase.vdh.virginia.gov/testingappointment.