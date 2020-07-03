Work on pier damaged by rogue barge in Hampton reaches midway point

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton officials say repair work on on a pier that was damaged by a rogue barge last fall is about 50 percent complete.

Hampton Public Works says the contractor has finished installing reinforcing steel rebar around the building. They also formed sides of the concrete cap and poured concrete June 23.

The city says the pier is on target for an August reopening. The repairs are expected to cost almost $1.1 million,

The pier was struck early Nov. 17 by a barge that had broken loose in another area.

No one was hurt during the incident.

(Photo courtesy: Buckroe Fishing Pier)

(Photo courtesy: Buckroe Fishing Pier)

(Photo courtesy: Buckroe Fishing Pier)

(Photo courtesy: Buckroe Fishing Pier)

(Photo courtesy: Buckroe Fishing Pier)

The pier was built in 2009 and is popular with fishermen from across Hampton Roads, as well as people from out-of-state. It has recorded 36,500 visitors a year and brings in about $336,815 in revenue per year, a little more than its operating cost.

A private fishing pier that was on the site previously was destroyed by Hurricane Isabel in 2003. The City of Hampton spent $4.1 million for the property and construction of a new pier and bait and snack shop. The Virginia Marine Resources Commission contributed $750,000 to the project.

The current pier is 706 feet long with shelters, cleaning stations and floodlights. In 2015, the Buckroe Fishing Pier was renamed the James T. Wilson Fishing Pier in honor of the city’s retiring Parks and Recreation director.

Buckroe Fishing Pier has collapsed from damage sustained from the drifting vessel. The beach and pier remain closed while VMRC, US Coast Guard, Hampton Fire and HPD work to secure the barge. pic.twitter.com/doj3rKXOpu — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) November 17, 2019

Latest Posts: