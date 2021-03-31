Women-owned businesses in Hampton Roads collaborate to support other women in crises

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — It’s the last day of Women’s History Month, but it may be the beginning of a special collaboration among business owners.

Some entrepreneurs in Hampton have come together to support other women in crises.

Donors have dropped off several items at Sharonda Banks’ downtown Hampton women’s clothing boutique, Worn & Homespun, things such as toothpaste, toothbrush, soaps, lotions, feminine hygiene products and more.

“Our goal was to raise one box, but we’ve had such an outpouring from the community,” Banks said.

It’s all support for women and families in crises, running from abusers.

“In general, our community is in need. We’re in a pandemic, but specifically, our survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking are finding themselves on the uprise of houselessness, homelessness,” said Jasmine Nelson, who is with Transitions Family Violence Services.

Katina Bailey owns KB’s FitClub Studio for women in Hampton. She’s also joined in the effort.

“The reason why I’m passionate about it is because, first of all, I’m a single mother. So I truly understand how it is to actually be brave to move forward to get yourself out of a toxic situation,” she said.

Bailey, and Banks, and their third partner, Leasa Swittenberg and the Family Behavior Health and Healing Center, will continue this effort until April 14.

They’re hoping the supplies, and cash, will be more than the clients at Transitions will ever need

“Transitions is extremely grateful,” Nelson said.