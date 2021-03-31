Women-owned businesses in Hampton Roads collaborate to support other women in crises

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — It’s the last day of Women’s History Month, but it may be the beginning of a special collaboration among business owners.
Some entrepreneurs in Hampton have come together to support other women in crises.
Donors have dropped off several items at Sharonda Banks’ downtown Hampton women’s clothing boutique, Worn & Homespun, things such as toothpaste, toothbrush, soaps, lotions, feminine hygiene products and more.
“Our goal was to raise one box, but we’ve had such an outpouring from the community,” Banks said.
It’s all support for women and families in crises, running from abusers.
“In general, our community is in need. We’re in a pandemic, but specifically, our survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking are finding themselves on the uprise of houselessness, homelessness,” said Jasmine Nelson, who is with Transitions Family Violence Services.
Katina Bailey owns KB’s FitClub Studio for women in Hampton. She’s also joined in the effort.
“The reason why I’m passionate about it is because, first of all, I’m a single mother. So I truly understand how it is to actually be brave to move forward to get yourself out of a toxic situation,” she said.
Bailey, and Banks, and their third partner, Leasa Swittenberg and the Family Behavior Health and Healing Center, will continue this effort until April 14.
They’re hoping the supplies, and cash, will be more than the clients at Transitions will ever need
“Transitions is extremely grateful,” Nelson said.
10 On Your Side has compiled a list of local and national resources for residents to fight and prevent domestic violence and child abuse.
In the United States, about 1 in 4 women and nearly 1 in 10 men have experienced intimate partner violence (IPV) including sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner during their lifetime, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Domestic Violence Prevention Resources
10 On Your Side is committed to help Break The Cycle of domestic violence in Hampton Roads.
Here is a link to all of the local groups or agencies we have highlighted. The page also shares testimonials of survivors.
Here are some local and national resources for victims in need of help.
Transitions Family Violence Services in Hampton
- Phone: 757-722-2261
- Offers emergency shelter and crisis services
- 24- hour Crisis Hotline (757) 723-7774
YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk
- Phone: 757-625-4248
- Offers counseling, youth and crisis services.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757-251-0144
Avalon Center in Williamsburg
- Phone: 757-258-5022
- Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757- 258-5051
Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach
- Phone: 757-631-0710
- Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.
- 24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120
HER Shelter in Portsmouth
- Phone: 757-485-1445
- Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.
- Hotline: 757-485-3384
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1−800−799−7233
Virginia Domestic Abuse Hotline: 1-800-838-8238
About 11 million women and 5 million men who reported experiencing sexual violence, physical violence, or stalking by an intimate partner in their lifetime said that they first experienced these forms of violence before the age of 18.
At least 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or neglect in the past year and in 2018 nearly 1,770 children died of abuse and neglect in the United States, according to the CDC.
Prevent Child Abuse America – Coronavirus Resources & Tips for Parents, Children & Others.
Child abuse and neglect are serious problems that can have lasting harmful effects on its victims. For more information on preventing child abuse and neglect check out resources from the CDC or call The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-422-4453 for help.