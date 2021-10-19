Woman walks into fire station with gunshot wound in Hampton Tuesday night

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot and injured Tuesday night in Hampton.
Police said the incident happened around 9:40 p.m. The injured woman walked into a fire station on Kecoughtan Road.
Police said the woman’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.
The location of the shooting was unknown as of 10 p.m.
