Woman struck by gunfire on Macon Road in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are investigating a shooting that left a 21-year-old woman injured early Tuesday.

Emergency communications received the call around 2:18 a.m. for a shots fired complaint in the 700 block of Macon Road.

Police learned that a 21-year-old female was driving in that area when she was struck by gunfire. She walked into a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

No suspect information is available. Police do not have additional details.

If you have any information on this shooting you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or by submitting an anonymous tip P3Tips.com.

