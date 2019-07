HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police say a woman who showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon may have accidentally been shot.

The 25-year-old was treated for a non life-threatening injury at Sentara Careplex Hospital.

Police say she was outside in the 200 block of Marcella Road when she was struck by gunfire. Police were alerted about the incident around 3:30 p.m.

Although police believe this was an accidental shooting, the circumstances remain under investigation.