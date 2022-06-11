HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating after a woman walked into a hospital in Hampton Saturday morning.

According to police, the woman arrived at a local hospital around 10:40 a.m. on Saturday with a gunshot wound.

Following a preliminary investigation, officers learned the woman was hit by gunfire in the first block of Granella Street. That’s in Hampton near North King Street.

The woman is expected to survive.

The investigation is ongoing.