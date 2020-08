HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police in Hampton say a woman was shot on Sunday night.

The call came in just after 11:20 p.m. for the incident in the 400 block of Melville Road.

Police say that her injuries are not considered to be life threatening.

Officers are still on scene investigating and no further information is available.

This is a breaking news story.