Police: 16-year-old girl sleeping on couch struck by gunfire in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a 16-year-old girl was transported to a hospital after she was shot early Monday morning in Hampton.

Hampton police said in a news release officers were dispatched to 1600 block of Anne Street, in the Buckroe Beach area, around 3:20 a.m.

Police said responding officers found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where she was treated for the injury, which police said was not life-threatening.

Police said a preliminary investigation found the teen was sleeping on a couch in the living room of a home on Anne Street when she was struck by gunfire. No other injuries were reported.

Investigating officers found shell casings on the street in front of the home.

Information about a motive or suspects was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

