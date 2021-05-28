Woman shot in home on Chamberlin Avenue in Hampton

Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are searching for a suspect in a late night shooting in Hampton.

Emergency communications was notified around 2:47 a.m. for the shooting in the 200 block of Chamberlin Avenue.

A 41-year-old women was found shot while in her home. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on shooting, you are asked to call the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

