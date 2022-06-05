HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman is being treated for a non life-threatening gunshot wound after a fight in a Hampton parking lot.

Police tell 10 On Your Side that the shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. in the 400 block of Fenwick Road. That’s near the Fort Monroe National Monument.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators say she was shot during a fight in a parking lot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Those with information are encouraged to submit a tip via P3 tips or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

10 On Your Side is en route to the scene.