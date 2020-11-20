Woman shot during confrontation on Triple Crown Crown Court in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was shot by an acquaintance during a confrontation on Triple Crown Court in Hampton Friday, police said.

Hampton Police responded to a report of a shooting in the first block of Triple Crown Court around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrived and found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

Based on the initial investigation, police believe the woman was shot by a male acquaintance she knew during a confrontation at an apartment complex.

Investigators have identified all the people involved in the shooting and were in the process of speaking with them Friday afternoon.

Police did not say whether anyone had been taken into custody or charged.

The motive and circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

