HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A woman is seriously injured following a shooting Saturday afternoon in Hampton.

According to police, the call for the shooting came in around 12:47 p.m. in the 800 block of Lasalle Ave. When officers arrived on scene, they found a woman outside of a home suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been released at this time. The investigation is ongoing.