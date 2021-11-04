Woman seriously hurt in shooting on Saxony Place in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was shot Thursday morning in Hampton.

Police say it happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the first block of Saxony Place.

Police say it happened just before 6:30 a.m. in the first block of Saxony Place.

The motive is still unclear, but police say they've identified everyone involved and are not looking for suspects at this time.

Thursday morning’s shooting comes less than 24 hours after three women were killed and two others were injured in another shooting in Norfolk.