HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a woman injured.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 3 a.m. in the first block of Mimosa Crescent. That’s near Shell Road in the Wythe community of Hampton.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 28-year-old woman who had been struck by gunfire. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was involved in an altercation with a man prior to the shooting, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.