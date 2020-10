HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A woman was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Hampton early Wednesday.

Hampton Police say they received the call around 12:08 a.m. for the shooting in the 2900 block of Armistead Avenue.

An adult female was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No additional information has been released. Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.