Man charged after accidental shooting in Hampton sends woman to hospital

Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A man has been charged in connection to a shooting that hospitalized a woman late Thursday night.

Hampton police officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 100 block of Twin Lakes Circle just after 11:15 p.m.

A 44-year-old Hampton woman was transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be a life-threatening injury. Her injury was later upgraded to not life-threatening, police said.

According to police, an investigation found 40-year-old Anthony Jackson was handling a firearm when the gun went off and a bullet struck the woman.

Police charged Jackson with reckless handling of a firearm and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

