Woman dies in hit and run in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that killed a woman early Thursday morning.

Hampton Police say they were notified at 2 a.m. for an accident involving two vehicles in the 5100 block of W Mercury Boulevard.

The investigation revealed that a woman was hit by the other vehicle while she was standing outside her vehicle. Police pronounced her deceased on scene.

The vehicle that hit the woman fled the scene, according to police.

All eastbound lanes are blocked at Mercury Boulevard and Newmarket Drive due while crews investigate the accident.

Anyone with any information on this accident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for developments.