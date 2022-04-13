HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 66-year-old woman was carjacked overnight on Todd’s Lane in Hampton, police say.

It happened around 2:20 a.m. in the 1100 block of Todd’s Lane, near Warner Road.

Police say the victim was sitting in her 2017 blue Honda Fit when two unknown suspects approached while displaying a gun. They got the car, which has Virginia tags wth UAW7794, and fled the scene. The victim wasn’t injured.

Police don’t have photos of the suspects at this time, but say they’re described as black males in their late teens to early 20s with a slim build.