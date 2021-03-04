Woman accused of robbing Sunoco gas station in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Police in Hampton need your help identifying a robbery suspect.

According to police, the female suspect entered the Sunoco gas station on Aberdeen Road just after 9:30 p.m., demanded money, then took off when she got it.

The suspect is described as a heavy set woman, who was wearing a black knit hat, bluish green jacket, blue jeans, white shoes, and blue hospital style mask at the time of the crime. Police did not release photos of the suspect.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. If you prefer, you can send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

