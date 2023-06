HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Wilsondale WIC Office in Hampton will be temporarily closed starting on July 5.

According to a press release, the office, located at 1206 N King St., does not have an estimated reopening date and clients who go to that office will be notified of the closure throughout the week of June 26.

While most WIC services can be provided over the phone, anyone who will need in-person service can go to the LaSalle WIC Office, which is located at 1320 LaSalle Ave.