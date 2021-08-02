William Tucker 1624 Society holding annual African Landing Day Program in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The William Tucker 1624 Society is set to host its annual African Landing Day Program this month.

The event will be held at 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at the Tucker Family Cemetery, 1 Sharon Court in Hampton, according to a society news release.

The event is free and open to the public.

Following the public event, the group will also hold a private luncheon by invitation only.

This year’s theme is “Bridging the Gap” and will feature Joaquim do Espirito Santo, Angolan ambassador to the United States.

Other guests will include additional members of the Angolan delegation, Hampton Mayor, Donnie Tuck, and various local, state and national representatives.

The William Tucker 1624 Society is a nonprofit group dedicated to educating the public about the First Africans — the group of Africans first brought to the New World who arrived at today’s Fort Monroe in 1619.

William Tucker is the first recorded child of African descent who was born and baptized in English North America, the society news release said. He was the song of Antoney and Isabell, who were among the first “twenty and odd” Africans to arrive in Hampton aboard the White Lion.

For more information about the event, visit the William Tucker 1624 Society website.