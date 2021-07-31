West Mercury Blvd. in Hampton closed following two-alarm fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Several lanes of W Mercury Blvd., near Big Bethel Road, in Hampton are closed following a commercial fire.

Fire officials said they were called to the 4000 block of W Mercury Blvd. around 3:40 p.m. The fire is at the Apple Tree Beauty Empire.

#Breaking On the scene of a major commercial fire in Hampton. Fire crews from @cityofhampton are fighting heavy smoke at the Apple Tree Beauty Empire on Mercury Blvd. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/TN3fsRqEKF — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) July 31, 2021

Currently, Mercury Blvd is shut down on one side between Shreck Drive and Big Bethel Road.

A large number of units from Hampton remain on the scene.

Units are on scene @ 4009 W Mercury Blvd for a 2 alarm commercial fire. Fire still active but under control. No injuries reported at this time. Time of call 15:43 Automatic aid provided by @NNFire Additional backfilled units by @norfolkfireresc York County Fire. pic.twitter.com/sq68AplDtU — Hampton VA Fire (@HamptonVAFire) July 31, 2021

Hampton officials say they are not aware of any injuries.

