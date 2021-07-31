West Mercury Blvd. in Hampton closed following two-alarm fire

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Several lanes of W Mercury Blvd., near Big Bethel Road, in Hampton are closed following a commercial fire.
Fire officials said they were called to the 4000 block of W Mercury Blvd. around 3:40 p.m. The fire is at the Apple Tree Beauty Empire.
Currently, Mercury Blvd is shut down on one side between Shreck Drive and Big Bethel Road.
A large number of units from Hampton remain on the scene.
Hampton officials say they are not aware of any injuries.
