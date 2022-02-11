‘We’re not willing to walk away’: As search for Codi Bigsby continues, community members ask public for help

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — As the Hampton Roads community continues to wait for new information to emerge in Codi Bigsby’s disappearance, community members continue searching high and low so Codi is not forgotten.

It’s a case that has touched many across Hampton Roads since day one. 4-year-old Codi Bigsby’s disappearance captivated the attention of many online in Facebook groups and those in the Hampton Roads community.

Joe Slabinski, the founder and CEO of WATER Team Inc., has been searching for Codi since he first was reported missing.

“Codi has now become all of our child, and we’re not willing to walk away from that,” he said. “The great thing is the community has been getting in touch with us. They still want to do something, they don’t know where to go, so they’re volunteering their time with us.”

Slabinski and a team of veterans look for missing people across Hampton Roads and North Carolina. To look for Codi, they’re focusing on waterways.

“Gosnold Hope Park to Grandview to a lot of the marinas,” he said. “And then from there, we just started looking at small bodies at the end of dead-end roads, where can I get into a cul-de-sac.”

They’re asking for anyone to join one of their searches, but make sure to dress right and never go out searching alone.

“Those shorelines are slippery. They’re muddy. You walk on that mud thinking it’s solid and you’re going to sink to your knees. So, you probably want a little bit higher boot,” he said.

As they continue their search efforts ahead of a search Saturday morning, their main goal is to keep Codi’s memory alive in the community until he comes home.

“The worst tragedy out of all of this would be if he is forgotten and he just slips away,” he said. “And as far as we’re concerned, we will not let that happen. We will not.”

Slabinski and the WATER Team are coordinating a search at 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the Boo Williams Sports Complex.