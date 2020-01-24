Wendy’s coming to Newport News near Hampton University campus

SAN BRUNO, CA – AUGUST 10: A sign is posted in front of a Wendy’s restaurant on August 10, 2016 in San Bruno, California.(Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton University and Wendy’s are celebrating the official grand opening of a new Wendy’s restaurant in the Shops at Hampton Harbor, at 1006 Settlers Landing Road.

“Hampton University proudly welcomes Wendy’s to ‘Our Home by the Sea,’” said Hampton University President, Dr. William R. Harvey. “Wendy’s’ presence in The Shops at Hampton Harbor not only provides another dining option for our campus community, but it also creates new job opportunities for our students and the local community.”

The two businesses are holding a ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. Friday at the restaurant.

The new Wendy’s location will employ five full-time management positions and 30 part-time positions.

The restaurant’s hours will be 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. every day.

The franchise owner is Wen GAP, a family-owned Hampton Roads franchisee of Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s on Settlers Landing Road is Wen GAP’s 22nd location.

“We are very excited to be serving the students, faculty and staff at Hampton University, along with the surrounding businesses and neighborhoods,” said Chris Haynes, Executive Vice President of Wen GAP & Bay Partners.