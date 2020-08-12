Wednesday’s Child: Where are they now? Trying to find kids featured in 1982 and 2000

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — OK long-time WAVY TV 10 viewers, it’s time to test your memory. I’m trying to find “Wednesday’s Child” from years gone by.

Since the 1980s, WAVY-TV has featured children enrolled in mentoring programs or in foster care, waiting for adoption. But, where are they now? And, how are they doing? Did they ever get a mentor or an adoptive family?

In this episode, I take you back to 1982. The scene, a Domino’s Pizza shop on West Mercury Boulevard in Hampton, where I met several children and adults. Thanks to Peninsula Big Brothers Big Sisters for the dream assignment — make your own pizza!

I zeroed in on two boys. One was the unforgettable Tommy Colvin, a 9-year-old who was not too impressed with the whole process.

“I just got a funny feeling,” he said. “Why?” I asked. “Well, because I haven’t ever really put my hands in dough to make pizza before. Seems kinda weird.”

The second child, whose name I’m sorry to not remember, was also anxious about digging his hands into the unknown, gooey, white ball. “Aren’t you anxious to get your hands in that dough?” I asked, thinking the sooner you finish playing, the sooner we start eating!

“No, not really,” the second boy said. ‘”Cause when you put your hands in, it seems like it’s going to get sticky. It seems like it’s drying your hand.” Gee, thanks, now I’m really hungry!

Trying again to salvage the fun: “You’re going to eat the pizza! Aren’t you happy about that?”

The response? An underwhelming “…yeah!”

Both boys would be in their 40s today. I wonder if they ever got matched with adult volunteers through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program?

Now, fastforward to the year 2000. “Kenneth, The Cartoon King” taught me all I ever needed to know about the Pokemon phenomenon.

I met Kenneth at a video game and card store in the Kiln Creek area of Newport News. I caught on quickly.

“Machoke … fighting Pokemon.” I tried to imitate the fictional character’s voice. Kenneth was not impressed. I was impressed with this soft spoken young man.

“Some of my favorite classes are computer lab, social studies and science … I like playing games. “What kinda games? Pokemon? Haha!”

So, did Kenneth ever find a real, live, hero? A mentor in the Big Brothers Big Sisters program?

If you know where these, or any of our featured children are, contact me here at WAVY-TV 10.

Meantime, if you’ve ever considered wanting to make a difference in a child’s life, mentoring may be the way to go. And, yes, even during a pandemic. Hundreds of children are waiting for someone to “Zoom” with, for now. Hey, it could be the start of something big!

Please contact the following mentoring agencies.

Team Up Mentoring: https://www.theupcenter.org/how-we-help/children/team-up-mentoring-program/

Big Brothers, Big Sisters: https://www.bigbrobigsis.com/

