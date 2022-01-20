‘We Rise’: How one Hampton University student is leaving his mark nationwide for Black History Month

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton University student is leaving his mark after winning a nationwide design contest with Target.

What started as an assignment for a class has given junior architecture student Trajan “Trey” Baker national exposure.

He’s one of three HBCU students from across the country to have clothes they designed be sold in Target stores across the country.

“I’m glad to be the representation of what we can bring from these HBCUs. We have a lot of talent here and I’m glad that I’m able to show that and express that,” he said.

Talk about making a mark! @_HamptonU student Trey Baker won a nationwide HBCU Design Contest with @Target. His design for their #BlackHistoryMonth collection was 1 of 3 designs from fellow HBCU students selected to be sold in stores. Hear about his journey tonight on @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/aUbMvFetbz — Jon Dowding (@JonDowding) January 20, 2022

Baker says he’s always had a love for design. He designed his first piece of clothing after wanting to recreate something he saw on Instagram.

“I saw someone who had painted a denim jacket and I was like, ‘Hey, I could probably do that same thing.’ So I immediately went on Amazon, and I ordered paint. I ordered a denim jacket. And I got to work on my very first customization,” he said.

The North Carolina native put at least 10 hours into his design and made many changes along the way before creating the final design, now seen on hoodies at Target stores nationwide.

“It was meant to kind of show how Black people in this country have really pulled ourselves up from hardship and through a lot of difficulties towards prosperity,” he said. “That’s why at the top of the branch you see the bloom, you see flowers at the top.”

The 20-year-old studies architecture. His passion for design goes hand in hand with his studies. He says never hesitate to perfect and pursue your passions.

“If you have a passion, if you have something that you want to pursue, put the time into it and really continue to develop it and become the best at it that you can be and the sky is the limit,” he said.

Baker also has other designs he’s made on his Instagram account.

You can find his design in Target stores or online.