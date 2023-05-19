HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A Hampton community is grieving with dozens of family and friends saying goodbye to a woman, who was one of two people shot to death.

Benita Mozelle, 42, and 26-year-old Troy James were killed early Tuesday morning on Allegheny Road.

More than 100 of Mozelle’s loved ones honored her memory at Darling Stadium Friday night – a circle of prayer, healing and love as Mozelle’s friends stood side-by-side with pink, red, black and white balloons.

“If love was a person, it would be my mom,” said Nigera, Mozelle’s youngest daughter. “We lost a queen, a goddess, to a coward.”

Hampton police say Mozelle and James were killed after an altercation with someone they knew.

Those at the vigil asked for an end to senseless violence and for those in the community to be role models for Hampton’s youth.

“Listen to these kids,” said a friend of Mozelle’s to the crowd. “They’re telling you what they want. They need guidance. Start guiding these children.”

The double homicide is still under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Hampton Police Division.