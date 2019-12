HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A water main break has shut down part of East Pembroke Avenue.

Hampton Police tweeted around 2:15 p.m. Friday notifying the public that East Pembroke Avenue between Wodland Road and Oakcrest Drive would be shut down for an “extended period of time.”

Hampton Roads Transit also tweeted out information saying bus routes 109 and 405 would be detoured “until further notice.”

More information on the bus routes can be found on the HRT website.