Crews work to repair water main break on Mercury Boulevard in front of Air Power Park, on Nov. 3, 2022 (Photo courtesy: City of Hampton)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A water main break Thursday morning caused the closure of Air Power Park in Hampton.

City officials confirmed the park, located along Mercury Boulevard, closed to the public around 10 a.m. The break caused flooding at the entrance to the park.

Crews are on Mercury Boulevard working to fix the issue, but there is no major impact on traffic.

Water service was disrupted for some nearby homes and businesses.

Stay with WAVY for updates.