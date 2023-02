HAMPTON Va. (WAVY) – A water main break has flooded the intersection near Armistead and LaSalle avenues.

Traffic is being rerouted, and motorists leaving westbound I-64 at the LaSalle exit are being redirected onto Armistead going toward downtown Hampton.

It has also forced the closure of the main Human Services office to walk-in customers.

Newport News Waterworks is working to determine the cause of the break.