HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police are investigating the vandalism and thefts from washer and dryer units in apartment complexes and business laundry rooms.

Between November 2022 and January 2023, 10 washer and dryer units have been vandalized.

The incident occurred in the following areas:

1600 Block of Hardy Cash Drive

400 Block of Bridge Street

1100 Block of E. Pembroke Avenue

2900 Block of W. Mercury Boulevard

1500 Block of Briarfield Road

200 Block of Michigan Drive

600 Block of Aberdeen Road

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.

