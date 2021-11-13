Warwick High School honors late basketball coach at court dedication on Saturday

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Warwick High School named its basketball court in honor of former coach, Ben Moore on Saturday.

At a ribbon-cutting ceremony held at the school, Ben’s son, Chris, cut the ribbon alongside his mother, sister and young daughter before coaching a game against Bryant & Stratton on the newly named court.

Chris Moore coaches the boys’ basketball team at Thomas Nelson Community College. Following the ceremony, the team, who usually plays their home games at Bethel High School, went up against Bryant & Stratton and won 100-74 in the first game ever played on the court.

“I think I got all my emotions out before the game,” said Chris, who visited his dad’s gravesite earlier in the day.

Chris said it was “special” coaching the first game on the renamed court.

More than 200 people, including former players, assistant coaches, and coaching rivals attended the ceremony.

At one point, those in attendance were asked to stand if Ben Moore had influenced their lives. Nearly everyone stood and clapped.

“That’s just him,” Chris said of his father. “I want to say I was in shock, but I think because I know how many people came up to him on a daily basis… And the stories I remember him telling. His impact was felt, and I’m glad that they were all here to experience and see it firsthand.”

Ben Moore spent 24 years coaching the boys’ basketball team at Warwick before stepping down after the 2010-2011 season. A few years later, he was named the coach at Menchville High School and had just started his first season with the team when he died on Dec. 9, 2017.

“I’m just honored to have been raised by such a great man,” said Moore, who “made a vow to his father about nine years ago that he would do all he could to have the court named after him.”

The Gators, who are 3-0, started the season last weekend with two victories in the Mid-Atlantic Christian University tournament. They return on Nov. 20 with a home game against Community Christian College. The rest of their home games will be played at Bethel High School.

Students are admitted for free if they show their ID, and children under 12 are free. General admission tickets are $8, and the cost for faculty and staff with ID is $5.

For more information on the team, visit www.tncc.edu.