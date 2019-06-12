State Police vehicle overturns at HRBT in pursuit of suspect on stolen motorcycle

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities say a man who stole a motorcycle and led troopers on a high-speed chase across Hampton Roads is now in custody.

Virginia State Police said in a news release a trooper tried to pull over a 2007 Suzuki motorcycle for reckless driving around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, but the driver sped off down Interstate 64 in excess of 100 mph.

Ojoh Ajamu Folayan Henderson. (Credit: Virginia State Police)

This led to a chase that went through the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel into Hampton.

State Police said a trooper struck a jersey wall before entering the tunnel, causing his vehicle to overturn. The trooper was wearing a seat belt and was able to crawl out of his vehicle with minor injuries.

A photo from a traffic camera on the bridge-tunnel showed the trooper’s vehicle with damage.

State Police said the motorcyclist continued down I-64 and tried to take the exit at Mallory Street when he lost control and went into a ditch.

Troopers caught up with the suspect, 42-year-old Ojoh Ajamu Folayan Henderson, who ran from the scene. Henderson was arrested following a short foot chase.

Credit: VDOT 511

Henderson is charged with possession of stolen property, reckless driving, driving while suspended, felony eluding and destruction of state property.

State Police have not disclosed information regarding the circumstances or origin of the stolen motorcycle.

Virginia 511 had tweeted that the crash closed all westbound lanes for about an hour, but all lanes officially opened just before 10 p.m.