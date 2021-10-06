VSP searching for hit and run suspect after fleeing accident on I-64 in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police is asking for public assistancing in locating a hit and run suspect that fled the scene of an accident on I-64 early Wednesday.

Officers responded to a crash on I-64, west of the I-664 interchange, in Hampton around 12:13 a.m.

They learned on scene that a male victim was driving eastbound in a dark blue BMW when his vehicle was struck by what appeared to be a dark colored Honda. When the vehicle was struck, the driver of BMW swerved off the roadway, and upon gaining control, stopped on the closed shoulder. The vehicle became fully engulfed in fire, and the victim was able to get out of the vehicle unharmed.

Credit: Virginia State Police

The driver of the dark Honda failed to stopped, and was last seen driving eastbound on I-64 toward La Salle Avenue.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information about this hit and run vehicle crash and/or witnessed suspicious behavior, are encouraged to contact the Virginia State Police at (757)-424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

