HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – All Interstate 64 westbound lanes at the Neil Armstrong Parkway in Hampton are currently closed Thursday evening “due to a possible shooting incident that may have occurred,” Virginia State Police said.

Virginia Department of Transportation cameras show traffic backed up for several miles, with police diverting traffic off of the interstate, and traffic cones across the westbound lanes at Neil Armstrong Parkway. VDOT said it was due to other security/police activity and the detour is active at the parkway.

Virginia State Police said it had troopers at the scene and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation agents are on the way to the area to confirm and to investigate.

Check with WAVY.com for updates.