HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash on I-664 Friday afternoon.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya confirmed the accident happened just after 1 p.m. in the northbound lanes, north of Power Plant Parkway in Hampton. This is also near Powhatan Pkwy.

Currently, only one lane of northbound I-664 in that area is open to traffic. VDOT says the entrance ramp is also closed.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY News 10 on air and online for updates.