HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning on Interstate 64 in Hampton.

According to Virginia State Police, the call for the crash came in around 5:19 a.m. on I-64 near Hampton Roads Center Parkway. Police say the single-vehicle crash involved a commercial motor vehicle. VDOT says the crash involved a tractor-trailer.

The west exit, 261A, was closed Tuesday morning as a result of the crash and it is unknown at this time as to when the exit will reopen.

The investigation is ongoing.