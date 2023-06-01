HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia State Police are investigating following a two-vehicle crash involving a state trooper Thursday morning on Interstate 64 in Hampton.

According to VSP, the crash occurred around 7:31 a.m. on I-64 near Rip Rap Rd. Police say the trooper was on a traffic stop when a vehicle ran off the road and sideswiped his vehicle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police say no injuries have been reported at this time. 10 On Your Side is working to learn more information about the crash.