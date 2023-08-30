HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Peninsula Community College will hold an adjunct hiring fair at its Hampton campus in September.

Attendees will have the opportunity to mingle with department heads and deans to gain an insight on teaching at VPCC.

Additionally, prospective adjunct instructors will be able to complete the application online for consideration for the spring semester.

VPCC is seeking to fill the following positions:

Requires master’s degree in teaching area or 18 completed graduate hours in teaching area : Biology (especially A&P and microbiology), chemistry, physics, math, computer science, IT and cybersecurity, English, visual arts.

: Biology (especially A&P and microbiology), chemistry, physics, math, computer science, IT and cybersecurity, English, visual arts. Requires bachelor’s degree and two years of industry experience : Unmanned systems technology (drones), mechatronics, mechanical engineering technology, HVAC, automotive; electrical engineering technician.

: Unmanned systems technology (drones), mechatronics, mechanical engineering technology, HVAC, automotive; electrical engineering technician. Requires bachelor’s degree : SDV-100 courses (college readiness course). Bachelor’s in counseling, guidance, psychology, student affairs, student development, or education.

: SDV-100 courses (college readiness course). Bachelor’s in counseling, guidance, psychology, student affairs, student development, or education. Requires bachelor’s degree or master’s degree : Nursing and dental hygiene.

: Nursing and dental hygiene. Requires associate degree or higher: Fire and EMS.

The hiring fair is scheduled for Sept. 28 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be held on the Hampton campus in room 4136 of the Hampton IV building located at 521 Butler Farm Road.