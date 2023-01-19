HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Peninsula Community College is adding men’s soccer and men’s and women’s cross country/track and field for the 2023-24 school year.

According to a press release, the College announced last spring that they had plans to add six sports to their athletic program over a three-year span. This addition will now bring the total amount of sports to nine.

The College has sponsored baseball and men’s and women’s basketball for several years and added softball and women’s volleyball for the 2022-23 year.

Athletic Director Chris Moore said adding men’s soccer was an obvious choice.

“It’s a popular sport in our area,” he said. “I know that we have a lot of young men who want to play soccer collegiately, and I think that we have a need in our community.”

Cross country/track and field will be counted as one sports team and Moore says this sport will target a different kind of athlete.

“I think from a retention standpoint, it gives us an opportunity to help some of the students who might not be able to shoot a basketball or kick a soccer ball or hit a baseball, but they can get out there and run,” he said.

Moore also announced that beginning in the fall, the College’s sports teams will be members of the National Junior College Atheltic Association.