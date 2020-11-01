Voters cast last-minute early voting ballots

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – As the sun set on the final day of early voting in Virginia, voters took advantage of the opportunity prior to Tuesday’s election.

10 On Your Side spoke with residents at the polls in Hampton who say they met short lines in the final hour of casting their ballots.

“It’s the first year I’ve voted early and the first time it’s been quick like this,” said Maurquise Cowan.

Cowan says he always votes and he chose to cast his ballot early because of concerns.

“I didn’t want to wait until Tuesday because it’s supposed to be long lines. With what’s going on with the virus, I just wanted it to get out of the way,” he said.

Tommye Williams also voted early to avoid the lines. She cast her ballot two weeks ago but took her 83-year-old mother to early voting.

“We normally go on Election Day. I knew it was going to be really, really crowded. When I heard we could vote before the election, we took advantage of it,” she said.

Williams says her mother got out of the hospital a month ago after battling the coronavirus.

“She refused not to vote, which I’m glad. She’s voted in every election. Today, it’s a girl’s day so we decided to get out and vote. I’m driving and she’s just relaxing,” she said.

Residents also showed up early to cast their ballot in what they believe will be a historic one.

“I believe it’s a big election. We need change. We don’t need what we’ve been getting. We need some big change. That’s why I voted and why I brought my mom out,” Williams said.

Cowan says one of his biggest concerns is police brutality.

He’s casting his ballot to have his voice heard.

“A vote to me counts. It’s pretty much if you want a change, and to change it instead of complaining, you have to get out and vote,” Cowan said.

Latest News