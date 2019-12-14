Volunteers place wreaths near headstones to honor our fallen heroes

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — As part of National Wreaths Across America day, wreath laying ceremonies are happening to honor and remember fallen veterans who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Thousands of wreaths were brought in to Hampton National Cemetery, just one of many places where people are coming together to remember our fallen heroes.

“It’s to help us remember and honor the fallen and to teach our children about the price of freedom,” said Maribel Beckwith, the president of the Navy Wive’s Clubs of America, Peninsula Norfolk #91.



Beckwith says she participates in this event for many reasons.

“To humbly say thank you because on September 11, 2001 I ran out of the World Trade Center and really am fortunate to stand here today,” said Beckwith.



She says she’s thankful for the military members who comforted her community that day.

She says the challenge Saturday wasn’t getting the wreaths to the Hampton National Cemetery.

“We had Hampton Roads Moving and Storage, which has taken on the commitment to taking on those wreaths from Maine to the cemetery every year,” said Beckwith.

The challenge was getting enough wreaths donated.

“There are 33,000 graves here and this year and were only going to be able to decorate about 6,500,” she said.



And decorating the headstones with wreaths wouldn’t be possible without those who volunteered there time today.

“The real laborers are the volunteers that came out today, the girl scouts, the military groups the fraternity and sororities,” she said.

While some volunteers are taking the wreaths and placing them near a headstone, others performed ceremonies for medal of honor recipients where an American flag is also placed near the wreath.

“Today was an honor and a privilege to come out and pay tribute to pay tribute to our fallen veterans,” said Navy Personnel Specialist Senior Chief Nathan Hazell.

Next year, Beckwith says she hopes even more wreaths can be placed. Beckwith says she believe many people don’t know that when they purchase a wreath, they can select the location they would like the wreath to go to.

She says you can do that at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/. There’s a drop down menu, you can click “search locations/groups”, and then type in the cemetery name.

