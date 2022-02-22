Volunteers looking for Codi Bigsby expand search; police release updated photo of boy

Joe Slabinski says they have new lead in search for missing 4-year-old

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A volunteer search organization helping to look for missing Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby will search near one of his father’s former homes on Wednesday, after receiving calls from people who used to live near Cory Bigsby in Norfolk.

The search will happen near a body of water in the Berkley area.

Joe Slabinski, the president of W.A.T.E.R., tells us he’s received calls from some of Bigsby’s former neighbors pointing him to the area.

“We’re always searching for a live person until they’re proven not to be alive,” Slabinski said.

But as the search enters its fourth week, planning for where and how to search can change.

“If you take one part of the equation, let’s say something did happen to Codi, and he was put out in the environment, somebody had to put there. So [we look at] how quickly can they get into a place, put Codi where they need to put him to conceal him, and then get back out,” Slabinski said.

On Tuesday afternoon, rumors of bones found in Hampton began circulating. Police confirmed the bones were animal bones, not related to humans.

Meanwhile, supporters are still coming out to Codi’s memorial near his home in the Buckroe Apartments to show solidarity. Eight-year-old Kynleigh Beck and her mother were there on Tuesday afternoon to drop off some new toys.

“I put some balloons and a new dump truck, to show how loved he is,” said Beck. “I hope he comes back safely.”

On Tuesday, Hampton police released an updated photo of Codi. It was taken in June 2021 and he looks older than previously released images.